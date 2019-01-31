Verna CrossSept. 27, 1954 - Jan. 27, 2019Verna R. Cross, 64, of Waco, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Jeff Wyers officiating. Burial will follow at Gholson Cemetery.Verna was born, September 27, 1954, in Limestone County, to Jess and Nan Rozell. She loved music of all genres.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess Benard and Nan Stearns Rozell; and sister, Beverly Murehead.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mandolin and Jere Shannon; sisters, Margaret Elaine Wright and Peggy Williamson; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, David Lane.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

