Joann Bailey CrossApril 12, 1938 - Dec. 14, 2018Joann Cross, 80, of Waco, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018. A graveside service will be held 9 am, Saturday, December 22, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, December 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Joann was born April 12, 1938 to Ted and Milly (Koval) Bailey. She enjoyed spending her time at the American Legion and VFW. She loved country music, karaoke, and rescuing animals. Joann was full of life and bling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylon Cross; parents, Ted and Millie Bailey; and sisters, Aline Lowrance, and Melba Linthicum.She is survived by her son, Lee Harris; daughter, Terry Harris; sister, Blanche Moon, and husband, Jesse; grandchildren, Blake Harris, Tyler Harris, and Courtney Shaw; great-grandchildren, Payton Harris, Knox Harris, and Easton Shaw; special friend, Danny Davis; and her many dogs.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
