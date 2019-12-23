Lois CrookApril 4, 1922 - Dec. 21, 2019Lois Storhaug Crook passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Rosenthal Cemetery, with Nathan Stone officiating. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Garden Room.Lois was born April 4, 1922, in Lisbon, North Dakota, to George and Nettie Storhaug. She was a Registered Nurse, who served our country in the Army Air Corps during WWII. She married Lt. Clyde Ray Jones, Jr. in 1946. Together they had one daughter, Leslie Jones, in 1948. After the death of Lt. Jones, Lois relocated to Waco where she continued to serve her fellow veterans at the VA Hospital for 25 years. At the VA, she met Henry H. Crook and they married in 1958. She had friends of all ages and walks of life. In her lifetime, Lois enjoyed reading and traveling all over the world. Her love was for her family, nature and being outdoors. She especially enjoyed wildflower drives with her best friend, Linda.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Storhaug; and husband, Henry Crook.She is survived by daughter, Leslie Jones; sister, Autumn Storhaug; granddaughters, Kelley Brister and Kari Osgood; great-granddaughters, Lauren Springer, Katelynn Brister, and Kamryn Brister; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice, Comfort Keepers, and especially Norma Marez.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her honor to Fuzzy Friends Rescue in Waco or Wreaths Across America.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Crook, Lois
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
11:00AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Dec 26
Graveside
Thursday, December 26, 2019
1:00PM
Rosenthal Cemetery
State Highway 77
Rosenthal, TX 76706
