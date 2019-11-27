Willie Jewel CromerJune 13, 1931 - Nov. 21, 2019Willie Jewel Cromer, 88, went home to be with the Lord, November 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd St. Rd, in Waco. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.Mrs. Cromer will be available for viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
