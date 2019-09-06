Edmond CromerJan. 23, 1928 - Aug. 29, 2019Services for Edmond Cromer will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Downsville. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

