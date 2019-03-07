Thomas Glen CrockettFeb. 8, 1942 - March 1, 2019Thomas Glen Crockett, 77, of China Spring, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Waco.Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with Robin Young officiatingTommy was born February 8, 1942 in Waco to Sidney and Lucille Crockett. He grew up in Waco and graduated from Axtell High School in 1960. After graduating high school, Tommy enlisted in the US Navy. After training, he was assigned to the M.S. Manatee during the Vietnam War and served our county for five years.Tom married Norma Kellett in 1962. Tom is survived by Sherry Wesson, Nathan Tuttle of Houston, Deidre Burlin of Crawford and Amanda Oliver of Clifton; grandchildren, Marty Wesson, Haley, Holly and Coby Burlin of Lexington, KY., Treston and Hayden Horn of Clifton and Rachael and Randy Johnson of Batavia, OH; great-grandchildren, Bailee and Ryder Johnson, Blaze and Bray Bode, Macie Wesson and Briley Burlin.Tom's life symbolized the values that made America prosper and respected by all. He believed in God, loved his Family and Country. He worked hard every day to provide for his loved ones and was committed to his job and ensuring his part in the success of his employer and his own enterprises. While Tom lived his life simple, he had an insatiable passion for life and maintained many interesting hobbies including horticulture and rose gardening, fishing, hunting, collecting coins, arrowheads, western art, guns and most importantly vintage cars which he restored to sell, but fell in love with most and kept.He was adventurous and a pioneer in his own way and would sport his Harley Davidson motorcycle for the day around his hometown of Waco or a few days venture to explore and cherish God's gift of nature. He loved the Southwest and Western United States and especially the mountains and coast whereby he traveled and spent many vacations in Colorado and California sightseeing and fishing. Tom lived his life his way always and was hard as steel in his convictions, but his heart was soft and as malleable as gold. In Tom's life he experienced love, loss, heartache and joy and satisfaction.Most importantly, at the end Tom was a father, grandfather, and a friend to many who loved and cherished him for who he was and who he had been to all of them. Thank you, dad, granddad and friend for your light. While you will be deeply missed and always be loved and remembered,we take great comfort knowing you are now home and in the comfort of God's loving grace.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
