Scott CrockettJuly 17, 1958 - Dec. 8, 2019Dr. Scott Crockett, 61, of Marlin, passed away at his home. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Marlin High School Auditorium.

