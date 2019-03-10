Flora Cameron CrichtonJanuary 12, 1925 - March 2, 2019Flora Cameron Crichton died in San Antonio on March 2, 2019. The Daughter of William Waldo and Helen Miller Cameron, she was born in Waco, Texas and moved to San Antonio in 1940, when her widowed mother married Bishop Everett Jones.She was a graduate of Sweet Briar College. She made a gift to the city of San Antonio of the mural "Confluence of Civilizations" by Juan O'Gorman of Mexico, located on the facade of the Lila Cockrell Theatre, and a gift to the Episcopal Diocese of the Cathedral Park/Bishop Jones Center in Alamo Heights.She sponsored the Flora Cameron Lectureship at Trinity University and the William Waldo Cameron Fellowship at Texas A&M University (George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation); contributed the Bethlehem Chapel at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, San Antonio, where she was a lifelong member; and most recently funded a large portion of the trees at Hemisfair Park for the Hemisfair Conservancy.She was President and CEO of the Flora Cameron Foundation; member of the Executive Committee of CertainTeed Corporation, Valley Forge, Pennsylvania (1971-1978); Trustee of Sweet Briar College (1969–1978); Trustee of Trinity University (1965-2004), and Chairman of the Board (1976-1978); member of the Board of Directors of the San Antonio Art Institute; underwriter and member of the Executive Committee of the San Antonio World's Fair (HemisFair '68) and sponsor of the OAS Exhibit; member of the Board of Directors of the School of American Research, Santa Fe, New Mexico; member of the Board of Governors of the East-West Center, Honolulu, Hawaii (1989-1992); member of the National Advisory council of the Georgia O'Keefe Museum, Santa Fe, New Mexico; and member of the National Council of the Metropolitan Opera. She was a member of the San Antonio Junior League and the Colonial Dames of America, and a founding member of the Charity Ball Association of San Antonio. She became an active member of the Republican Party in 1948, the first time she voted. Her many leadership positions included: Vice Chairman of the Texas Republican Party (1958-1960); appointment by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to the committee to write the goals for the Republican Party, chaired by Senator Charles Percy (1959); Secretary to the Republican Party Platform Committee, National Convention (1960); Co-chair of the John Tower Campaign for the U.S. Senate (1961); Delegate to two Republican National Conventions (1960 and 1964) and alternate delegate in 1968; member of the Republican National Finance Committee; Vice Chairman of the National Finance Committee for President George H. W. Bush (1988); member of the Advisory Commission of U.S. Postal Service (1969-1971); member of the President's Mission to Latin America, headed by Governor Nelson Rockefeller (1969); United States member of the Inter-American Commission on Women (Organization of American States, 1969-1972); consultant to the Department of State's Bureau of Inter-American Affairs (1972-1975); and member of the President's Commission for the German-American Tri Centennial (1983-1984).Flora Cameron Crichton was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Bishop Everett Jones; husband, John H. Crichton; son, Ike Simpson Kampmann III; and daughter, Helen Miller Kampmann. Also deceased are stepsons Stevenson Atherton and Holt Atherton.She is survived by her daughter, Megan Kampmann Finch. Other survivors include stepchildren, Geary Atherton, Kate Gubelman, Bunnie Crichton, Lili Monell, John Crichton, Jr.; and 18 grandchildren.A private memorial service was held for family and friends at the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas-Bishop Jones Center.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.Porter Loring Mortuary1101 McCullough Ave.San Antonio, TX 78212(210) 227-8221Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
