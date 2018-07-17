Janet Faye CrenshawJune 23, 1947 - July 15, 2018Janet Faye Crenshaw, age 71, of Aquilla, passed away, Sunday, July 15, 2018 after a long battle with dementia. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 19, at Connally/ Compton Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 18, at the funeral home.Janet was born at home, in Danville, Pennsylvania, to Harry and Helen Johnson. She was a longtime resident of Waco. She retired from the Waco Police Department after 31 years of service. Janet was a major football fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. She loved to crochet and made beautiful Afghans. She enjoyed the land that she lived on with her husband, their cows, dogs, and cats. She loved birds especially her humming birds. Janet enjoyed being with her family and all of her grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings.She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband William Crenshaw; daughters, Debra Bennett and husband, Larry, Jamie Silvagni and husband, Frank; Stepson Brett Crenshaw and wife, Summer; step-daughters, Dana Crenshaw, Michelle Farrell and husband, Rodger; grandchildren, Gary Saladino Jr. and wife, Megan, Cassandra Arriaga and husband, Art, Larry Bennett II and wife, Cory, Destiny Bennett and fiancé, Trent Pickens, John Silvagni and wife, Heather, Katie Silvagni, Brooke, Keeley, and Kutter Crenshaw, Travis and Gabby Crenshaw, Cody Ferrell; great-grandchildren, Pantara, Samara, Sylis, Atlis, Laileigh, Hadleigh, Gabriele, Tyler, Ashanti and Amara; sisters, Nancy and Peggy; and many other special family and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
