Carl CrawleyDecember 4, 1953 - August 9, 2018Carl Patrick Crawley, 64, departed from his earthly home, August 19, 2018, to live in his Heavenly Father's home. A celebration of life service will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 16, at LaFiesta in Waco.Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Frances Crawley.He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Crawley; children, Scott Howard and wife, Jennifer, and Erin Noel and husband, Michael; sisters, Gail Crawley and Candy Covill and husband, Bruce; brother, Vincent, Jr. Crawley and wife, Kay; grandchildren, Kyle Brown, Kinsley Noel, Brennan Noel, McKenzie Howard, Sydney Howard, Avery Howard, and Brooks Howard; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.View the full obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

