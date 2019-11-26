Lillian Girard CrawfordJuly 26, 1953 - Nov. 21, 2019Lillian (Girard) Crawford, age 66, of Waco, passed away November 21, 2019 in Mobile, Alabama. A Rosary will be recited 6 pm, Tuesday, November 26, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 pm. Funeral service will be held 10 am, Wednesday, November 27, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
