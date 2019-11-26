Lillian Girard CrawfordJuly 26, 1953 - Nov. 21, 2019Lillian (Girard) Crawford, age 66, of Waco, passed away November 21, 2019 in Mobile, Alabama. A Rosary will be recited 6 pm, Tuesday, November 26, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 pm. Funeral service will be held 10 am, Wednesday, November 27, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries