Dolly Kathleen CrawfordJune 3, 1920 - November 18, 2018Dolly Kathleen Crawford, 98, of Galveston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2018. She was survived by her devoted daughter, Maurleen Mitchell Waters and husband, Cliff; sister, Charlsie Moody Holmes; daughter-in-law, Nikki Mitchell; grandchildren, Melissa Waters Hickman, Chuck and Maurie Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Juliana and Jake Hickman.She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Tee Lee Moody and Bess Yelverton Moody; husbands, Maurice Mitchell and Ed Crawford; and sons, Charles Mitchell and Fred Mitchell.Dolly had a passion for teaching that led her from Purdon, TX to the Mexia State School and finally to Richfield High School in Waco, TX. She touched many lives along the way and will forever be missed.Services were held Wednesday, November 21, at the Mexia Cemetery with Rev. Jen Pick officiating.Sign guestbook at www.blair-stubbs.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

