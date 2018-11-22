Dolly Kathleen CrawfordJune 3, 1920 - November 18, 2018Dolly Kathleen Crawford, 98, of Galveston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2018. She was survived by her devoted daughter, Maurleen Mitchell Waters and husband, Cliff; sister, Charlsie Moody Holmes; daughter-in-law, Nikki Mitchell; grandchildren, Melissa Waters Hickman, Chuck and Maurie Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Juliana and Jake Hickman.She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Tee Lee Moody and Bess Yelverton Moody; husbands, Maurice Mitchell and Ed Crawford; and sons, Charles Mitchell and Fred Mitchell.Dolly had a passion for teaching that led her from Purdon, TX to the Mexia State School and finally to Richfield High School in Waco, TX. She touched many lives along the way and will forever be missed.Services were held Wednesday, November 21, at the Mexia Cemetery with Rev. Jen Pick officiating.Sign guestbook at www.blair-stubbs.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.