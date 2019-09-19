Cleo CrawfordJune 27, 1935 - Sept. 12, 2019Cleo Crawford, a retired printer from Tatex Thermograph, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Waco. She was 84.Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, at New Hope Baptist Church, 5783 W. Lake Creek Rd, in Riesel, with Pastor Robby Kirby officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park at a later date.Cleo was born June 27, 1935, in McGregor, where she grew up and went to school. She married James Crawford on July 8, 1954 in Lovington, New Mexico. She was a member of Hallsburg Baptist Church in Riesel.She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Robert Yates and wife, Ruby and JW Long; sister, Gladys Sharp and husband, Crick; great-grandbabies, Kylie Crawford and Tillman Shriver; and sons-in-law, Rex Shriver and Michael Bright.She is survived by daughters, Vickie Shriver of Waco, Deborah McAdams and husband, Mike of Elm Mott, and Connie Bright of Waco; son, Andy Crawford and wife, Lisa; niece, Tammy Gonzales and husband, Johnny; nephew, Jimmy Sharp whom she raised as her own; brothers-in-law, Glenn Crawford of Loveland, Colorado, and Billy Crawford of Alba, TX. She was blessed with 24 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www. LakeShoreFH.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 3 football
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown bank branch; 'Front porch' plaza; Gaineses at SXSW; Restaurants reopening
-
New flight ID requirements go into effect in 2020
-
Dakota Farquhar-Caddell: A word to our LGBTQ+ students at Baylor
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.