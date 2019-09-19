Cleo CrawfordJune 27, 1935 - Sept. 12, 2019Cleo Crawford, a retired printer from Tatex Thermograph, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Waco. She was 84.Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, at New Hope Baptist Church, 5783 W. Lake Creek Rd, in Riesel, with Pastor Robby Kirby officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park at a later date.Cleo was born June 27, 1935, in McGregor, where she grew up and went to school. She married James Crawford on July 8, 1954 in Lovington, New Mexico. She was a member of Hallsburg Baptist Church in Riesel.She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Robert Yates and wife, Ruby and JW Long; sister, Gladys Sharp and husband, Crick; great-grandbabies, Kylie Crawford and Tillman Shriver; and sons-in-law, Rex Shriver and Michael Bright.She is survived by daughters, Vickie Shriver of Waco, Deborah McAdams and husband, Mike of Elm Mott, and Connie Bright of Waco; son, Andy Crawford and wife, Lisa; niece, Tammy Gonzales and husband, Johnny; nephew, Jimmy Sharp whom she raised as her own; brothers-in-law, Glenn Crawford of Loveland, Colorado, and Billy Crawford of Alba, TX. She was blessed with 24 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www. LakeShoreFH.com.

