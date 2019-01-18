Billy CrawfordOct. 26, 1945 - Jan. 14, 2019Billy Lee Crawford, age 73, of Mosheim, Texas, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Top Hand Cowboy Church, Valley Mills, Texas, with Pastor Greg Moore officiating, under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Interment will follow at Terrell Cemetery with full military honors.Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 18, at Foss Funeral Home.Please sign the guest book by going to www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

