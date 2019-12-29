Betty CrawfordMay 15, 1929 - Dec. 18, 2019Betty Crawford of Lacy Lakeview died on December 18. She was the beloved wife of the late JL Crawford. December 19 would have marked their 70th anniversary.She is survived by her sister, Martha Wainwright; two children, Jody Crawford and wife, Ruth Nelson Crawford, and Denise Crawford Fanger; a grandson, Shaun Crawford; great-granddaughter, Samantha Crawford, and Sammie's mother Kira. She blessed her family and many others with what seemed to be an unlimited amount of patience, kindness, and above all, love. We miss our best friend.Betty was born in Jackson, Mississippi on May 15,1929 to Talmage and Nellie McBride. Her life was blessed by so many loving family members and dear friends.The family would like to thank so many people, but space is limited. Betty especially appreciated her Pulmonologist, Dr. Henderson, her Cardiologist, Dr. Cross and her PCPs, Dr. Willis and Dr. Nix for their extraordinary professionalism and kindness throughout the years. The staff at Hillcrest Hospital provided a level of care and compassion that was remarkable.After the first of the year the family will place Betty's Cremains with JL's at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Crawford, Betty
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.