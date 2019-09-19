Mary Ann CranfordMarch 22, 1947 - Sept. 16, 2019Mary Ann Boatman Cranford passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. In keeping with Mary Ann's wishes, no funeral service will be held. However, a "Celebration of Life" will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, at the Mart Community Center. She will have a private burial at Fort Parker Memorial Cemetery near Groesbeck.On March 22, 1947, Mary Ann was born in Mart, where she was reared and educated. An excellent beauty operator, she operated a beauty shop in Mart, where she expertly styled the hair of Martites for many years. Well known as an outstanding cook, she generously shared her wonderful food with many friends and relatives.Mary Ann was preceded in death by her two husbands, Bill Boatman and Harold Cranford; parents, Herbert Ehlers and Doris Cranford; brother, Marvin "Red" Ehlers; and stepsister, Gwen Jones.Her survivors include her sisters, Betty Sue Allen and husband, Wendell, of Spring, Grace Jean Cook and husband, Charlie, of Mart, and Shirley Ann Stone of Mart; and stepsisters, Louise Franks of Waco and Vicki Bruner of Valley Mills.Littlepage

