Myrna Jo CrainApril 6, 1946 - August 20, 2018Myrna Jo Crain, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018.Services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Kip Osborne officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, August 27, 2018 at the funeral home.Myrna was born April 6, 1946 in Waco, Texas to Jack and Margie (Jackson) Crain. She graduated from Richfield High School and attended McLennan Community College. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Waco. Myrna worked for the City of Waco for many years and loved animals, always asking about her dogs and cats.She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her brother, Jackson Crain of Waco; and several cousins.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
