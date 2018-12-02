Hubert Standlee CrainMay 1, 1940 - Nov. 29, 2018Hubert Standlee "Stan" Crain, 78, of China Spring, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018, at his residence. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Monday, December 3, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. A funeral procession will leave from Lake Shore Funeral Home at 9:20 am, for a graveside service with military honors at 10 am, Tuesday, December 4, at Waco Memorial Park, followed by Celebration of Life service at 11 am, at China Spring United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Steve Moss officiating.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

