Tami CoxApril 19, 1960 - Sept. 12, 2019On September 12, 2019, Tami Cox, age 59, was led to the Gates of Heaven to the feet of Jesus. A celebration of her life here on Earth is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery, Chalk Bluff, Texas. A visitation to share stories of her life with her family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Jeremiah 29:11 – "For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."Tami experienced just that in her life. Through her children, family and friends, she saw the work of Christ in its beautiful wonder. She grew very strong in her faith, and she didn't hesitate to share these experiences with anyone who had an ear turned and even to those who did not. Some would think she would be filled with words as her body slowly came to a stop, but only one rang, "wow"…so we feel she gave us a witness of what she was seeing with her own eyes as she transcended to the beauty of Heaven.Tami's soul was beat to Heaven by her parents, Charles and Catherine King; and her soulmate, Joel Cox.According to God's plan, left behind are her son, Beau Earley and wife, Lacey, of Hallsburg; son, Kyle Earley and wife, Nicole, of China Spring; brother, Kevin King and April of West; brother, Mark King and Brenda of West; half-brother, Joe Glascoe, his wife and daughters, of Mississippi; seven grandchildren, four nieces and nephews, one great niece, and a huge family of origin.Memorials may be made to King Baptist Church, in care of Charles McKamie, 601 County Road 135, Gatesville TX 76528The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 2 football
-
Waco police identify teenage shooting victim
-
Silos, restaurant part of Magnolia's lawsuit against appraisal district
-
Affidavits: Parents arrested over squalid living conditions, drug-related items
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.