Tami CoxApril 19, 1960 - Sept. 12, 2019Tami Cox, of China Spring, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, September 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room. Full obituary will follow.

