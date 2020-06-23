Skyla Cox

April 26, 1995 - June 20, 2020

Skyla Jean Cox, 25, passed away on June 20, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at the First Baptist Church in Mexia with the Rev. Marcus Sheffield officiating. Interment will follow in the Mexia Cemetery.

Service information

Jun 24
Interment
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
11:00AM
Mexia Cemetery
1004 North Watson Street
Mexia, TX 76667
