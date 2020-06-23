Skyla Cox
April 26, 1995 - June 20, 2020
Skyla Jean Cox, 25, passed away on June 20, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at the First Baptist Church in Mexia with the Rev. Marcus Sheffield officiating. Interment will follow in the Mexia Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.