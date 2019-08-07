Mark CoxApr 15, 1972 - Aug 2, 2019Mark Thomas Cox, 47, of Waco, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. A Funeral Service will be 10:00 am, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive in Woodway. An Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive in Waco.Mark was born April 15, 1972 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and graduated from Midway High School in 1990. Following high school, Mark matriculated to Tarkio College in Missouri, where he received an athletic scholarship to play soccer. He later transferred to Texas Tech University before graduating from Mary Hardin Baylor. He worked in the financial services industry and later went on to own and operate a safe and cash management business in Houston. Following the sale of his business, he worked in financial services before recently returning to his hometown of Waco to begin a career in the real estate industry.Mark was a devoted son, with a particularly strong bond with his mother, Nancy, whom he adored, trusted and loved beyond measure. If Mark was not around, it was a good bet that he was either headed to Waco to see Mom, going to dinner with Dad, or headed fishing with Uncle Danny. His love of family guided him in all that he did.Mark leaves behind a great legacy of memories and friendships that will be cherished forever. He brought joy and a magnetic optimism to all who knew him and was a loyal friend to many. His love of fishing was only rivaled by his love of the Red Raiders alongside his childhood friend Craig, and time spent with him meant time spent talking about those two things. He also thrilled in the simple pleasure and comradery of bowling, where his competitive spirit often made a showing.Mark had a passion for reading, cooking and gardening. He, true to character, enjoyed sharing his books and plants as much as he did reading and growing them and considered cooking for others the primary reason to cook at all.Mark enjoyed few things as much as fishing with friends or family. Whether it was offshore for yellowfin tuna, wading for specks with his longtime friend Chris, or pulling perch from Harris Creek with lifelong friend Jon, he was happiest in the water with a pole and a friend. He also had a lifelong love of soccer, both as a fan and a player. His successful youth and college soccer experience continued into adulthood through play in adult leagues and pick-up games on a moment's notice. His self-deprecating jokes at the silliness of 40 year-old men running around chasing a ball belied his passion and joy for the game. His love for his friends and family knew no bounds and he cherished the opportunities to help a friend in need. His family and friends will celebrate his life the way he wanted – loving one another, putting a line in the water and taking time to enjoy each other's company.Mark will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Nancy Clark and husband, Charles Clark, of Waco and his son, Chip Clark. Mark's father, Guy Cox, of Waco; sister, Ivy Johnson and husband, Brad, and their daughter, Taylor of Wylie; love of his life, Julie Ivey; Aunt Dee Dance; Aunt Susan and Uncle Danny Cottrell; cousins, Suzanne, Stephen, and Alan; and many cherished friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Coastal Conservation Association of Texas at https://ccatexas.org/donate or Woodway United Methodist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.