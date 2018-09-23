Doris CoxJuly 15, 1927 - September 16, 2018Today another angel has received her wings. God called my angel to heaven. Doris Mae Cox, 91, passed away in Westview Manor in McGregor.Doris Mae Peek was born, July 15, 1927, in Birmingham, Alabama. She married Marvin Lee Cox, in 1943 and they were happily married until Marvin's death on March 17, 1983. Doris and Marvin had three children, Peggy, who died at birth, Patricia Ann, and Marvin Lee Cox, Jr. who passed away on February 23, 2012. Doris was so loved by many.Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; daughter, Peggy; and son, Marvin Lee, Jr.Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Ann; grandchildren, Kaye Flores, Tricia Lee Cross, Deanna Bice, Carrie Cox, Lisa Dawn, Todd Flores, and Joe Flores; great-grandchildren, Zach Flores, Justin Flores, Jase Holt Flores, Seth Bice, Caden Bice, Grace Bice, Elexis Bentley, Jamey Flores, Josey Flores Lupter, and Lacey Flores; great-great-grandchildren, Chloe Flores and Oaklynn Flores.Special love for their care goes to Peggy Hogue, Sarah Flores, Cheryl Flores, and mom's caring neighbor Debbie who always checked in on her, cooked for her, and prayed with her.Heartfelt thanks to the devoted staff of Westview Manor for their care, constant smiles, much needed hugs, and homemade cornbread made by Amy, Betty Haferkamp for her support, Pauline Tieben for preparation of meals, Dr. Marsh of Hillcrest Hospital emergency care, and Providence Hospice for their compassion during mom's last few hours on Earth.Whenever I would say to my mom, "I love you," she would reply, "I loved you first," to which I would say, "That's not fair I couldn't see you yet." I will love her forevermore, as will all of her family.God bless all who touched mom's life that I may have unintentionally forgotten.I would like to acknowledge Cole Funeral Home for the comfort provided after mom's passing. Her wish was to be cremated.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
