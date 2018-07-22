Deborah CoxSept. 18, 1948 - July 15, 2018Deborah Annette Cox of Waco passed away peacefully Sunday morning July 15, 2018, at the age of 69 with her family by her side. A memorial visitation will be Monday July 23, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. As per her request, she will be cremated and no other services will be held.Deborah was born September 18, 1948, in Waco, TX, the daughter of the late Allie Maurice and Mildred Sue McCormick Roberts. During her working years, she was employed as an executive secretary by the Methodist Children's Home in Waco.Deborah was also preceded in death by a daughter, Shannon Lynn Freeman.Survivors include her husband Ross Cox; four daughters, Shelley Ann Freeman, Tonya Brooke Senter, Shannon Cox and Ashley Redding; several grandchildren and a great grandson.For those desiring, the family has suggested that donations be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue P.O. Box 20966, Waco, Texas 76702, and/or Spark Of Life Kitten Foster & Rescue in Killeen, TX 76549. Donations can be made on Facebook.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
