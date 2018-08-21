Dawn Marie CoxJan. 31, 1966 - Aug. 16, 2018Dawn Marie Johnson, 52, of Waco, passed away, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at her residence. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 in Moody Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary being recited at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

