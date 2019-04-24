Dale CoxAug. 8, 1934 - April 22, 2019Lloyd Dale Cox, of Reagan, left this earth and entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, April 22, 2019.Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, in the Chapel of Groesbeck Funeral Home, followed by burial in Kosse City Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

