Chance Cox March 7, 1996 - March 14, 2020 Chance Cox, 24, of Waco, Texas, was received by his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1996, in Houston, Texas. Chance enjoyed martial arts and was a hard worker helping with cattle and oil wells at the family ranch in Rockdale, Texas, which was his favorite place to be. Chance graduated from Texas Christian Academy in Waco in 2015 and then attended TSTC, where he studied in the automotive department. He was employed at Diesel Power Supply in Waco, Texas. Chance was deeply loved by his family. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Harvey L. Cox, Sr., and George F. Riddle, Jr.; and great-uncle, Harvey Allen. He is survived by his parents, Harvey and Rebecca Cox; brothers, Michael, Christopher, and Hayden, of Waco; grandmothers, Dorothea Cox and Sue Riddle of Mexia; Uncle and Aunt David and Rachel Garrett of Waco; cousin, Madeline Gee; and great-aunt Maudene Allen, of Mexia, along with numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members, all of whom love and miss him greatly. We look forward to seeing him again in heaven. Funeral services for Chance will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, at Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home in Mexia. A graveside service will follow at the Prairie Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Christopher Cox, Michael Hill, Austin Williams, Andrew Skellie, Tyler Henderson, and Drake Williams.
