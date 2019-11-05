Betty CoxJuly 30, 1944 - Nov. 1, 2019Betty Woodruff Cox, 75, of Bellmead, passed away Friday November 1, 2019.Following her wishes no services are planned.Betty was born July 30, 1944, in Waco, Texas, to Arthur and Johnnie Mae (Sparks) Woodruff. She graduated from Axtell High School in 1962. She was a strong independent woman who was beautiful inside and out.She was preceded in death by by her parents.Survivors include her daughters, Shannon Cox and Felicia Clark; ex-husband, Ross Cox; sister, Melba Keiningham and family; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren."Our Hearts are Forever Broken"Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

