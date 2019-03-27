Barbara Ann CoxJan. 4, 1933 - March 25, 2019Barbara Ann Cox, age 86, of West, passed away March 25, 2019 in Waco. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.Ann was born on January 4, 1933, in Waco, the daughter of Harold E. and Katherine (Carter) Combs. She graduated from Waco High School in 1950. Following that she attended Baylor University. In 1984, Ann received a B.A. from Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma. On August 30, 1952, she was married to Bivian Wells Cox, Jr. They spent 25 years in the Waco, Aquilla, and West area and relocated to Oklahoma City until 2013, when they returned to their roots near West.Ann was devoted to her family and loved to shop. She was proud to be a member of the Texas Women's Barrel Racing Association. She raised her boys on a ranch in Aquilla and helped the family with the building and operation of the Cox Commission Company. While living in Oklahoma City, she worked for the State of Oklahoma as an Administrator Inspector. When she retired, her husband took her on a trucking tour of the U.S. She became ill in 1995 and was cared for by Bivian until the time she passed.Ann is survived by her loving husband, B.W. Cox, Jr; sons, Bivian W. Cox, III and wife, Glenna, of Cedar Park, Hal Cox and wife, Betty, of West, and Clint Cox and wife, Susan, of Liberty Hill; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Rest Haven.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.