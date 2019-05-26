Johnny Lee Cowger, Jr.May 16, 1985 - May 19, 2019Johnny Lee "Johnboy" Cowger, Jr., 34, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Hubbard. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard, with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Johnboy at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

