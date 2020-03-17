Pauline Cowart
March 11, 1932 - March 13, 2020
Pauline Stewart Cowart, 88, of Houston, Texas, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Presbyterian Village North in Dallas, Texas. She was born March 11, 1932, in McGregor, Texas, to Paul W. and Erna Vahrenkamp Stewart. She graduated from McGregor High School in 1949 and attended North Texas State Teachers College in Denton, Texas. On August 30, 1959, she married John A. Cowart in Midland, Texas. Pauline retired from Texaco Inc. Legal Department in January 1993 after 35 years, then became a volunteer at Spring Branch Memorial Hospital in Houston for many years. She was an active member of Spring Woods Baptist Church, Houston.
Pauline enjoyed traveling, reading, crafting, volunteering, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Hallmark movies.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Erna Stewart; husband, John A. Cowart; brother, Ray Stewart; sister-in-law, Marion Stewart of McGregor; and three nephews, Tom Lee Stewart, Jim Ray Stewart, and Steve Hess.
Survivors include one sister, Katherine Westfall of Dallas; three nieces, Kathy Ann Hess of Dallas, D'Lynn Irby and husband, Bob, of Dallas, and Suzanne Lammert and husband, Luke, of McGregor; three great-nieces, two great-nephews, and one great-great-niece; several cousins and extended family, and a host of friends. The family is especially grateful for and want to thank Pauline's dear friends, Alex Morado and Ariel and Arinn Sullivan, for their loving care of her over many years.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at McGregor Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Spring Woods Baptist Church, 10131 Emnora Lane, Houston, Texas, 77080; Presbyterian Village North, 8600 Skyline Drive, Dallas, Texas, 75243; Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, Texas, 75351; or the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.