Mary Eugenia CowanOct. 21, 1930 - Nov. 23, 2018Mary Eugenia Cowan passed away on November 23, 2018 with a smile on her face. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, December 15 at the family farm.She was born on October 21, 1930 in Snyder, Texas and graduated from Lampasas High School and attended Angelo State University in San Angelo.She had trust in the Lord, was a regular church goer and attended prayer meetings regularly.Eugenia was predeceased by her parents Emma and Frank Farmer; stepmother, Ruth Farmer; and son, Lesly "Les" Cowan. Survivors include her sons, Larry K. and Tommy Lynn Cowan; and daughters, Mary Cunningham, Kathy Rainer, Patricia and husband, Woody Hernandez, and Peggy and husband, Steve Sieben; 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren; and special cousins.Special thanks to her cousin, Nelda Ruth Cade who was with her during her final days. We also thank her wonderful neighbors Tammie and Danny Vallow.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.