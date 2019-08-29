David James CowanJan. 14, 1994 - Aug. 24, 2019David James "DJ" Cowan, 25, passed away suddenly on August 24, 2019 in his hometown of Eddy, TX. There will be an informal memorial service at 10000 Salem Way Waco, Saturday, August 31, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. for friends and family that would like to pay their respects. DJ was born on January 14, 1994 in Waco, TX to William and Michele Cowan. He was a kind and loving person with a great love for music and fashion. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandchild, and friend while embracing the joy of being an uncle to his nieces and nephews. Shopping (especially for sweaters) and work were a few of his many passions.He is survived by his parents, William and Michele Cowan; grandparents, William and Karen Cowan and Lynda and Bob Donoho; siblings, Savanna Zachgo, William Cowan III, Charles Ray Cowan, Johnathan and Taylor Hartstack; several nieces and nephews; as well as an aunt and many uncles.In lieu of flowers the family would like to request a contribution be made to The Trevor Project in DJ's name.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
