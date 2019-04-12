Edwin H. Cotton, Jr.July 31, 1956 - April 4, 2019Edwin H. Cotton, Jr. passed away on April 4, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat., April 13, at Toliver Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will be at Oakwood. Wake services will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Fri., April 12, at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

