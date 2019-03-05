Raymond D. CottenMay 29, 1922 - March 3, 2019Raymond Delton (Joe) Cotten, 96, of Robinson, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Waco. Funeral services will be 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with Deacon James Fitzpatrick officiating. A formal visitation with family will immediately follow the service from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial for Mr. Cotten will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.Raymond (Joe) Cotten was born May 29, 1922, to Walter and Pernie Cotten in Meadville, Mississippi. He married Mary Ann Bewley March 11, 1959 in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe spent 22 years in the U.S. Army serving in both European and Pacific Theaters of World War II, as well as three tours in the Korean War. Then he began a second career at Texas Department of Transportation. He finally retired for good after 21 years. Joe had a very active retirement traveling and exploring all 50 states. He was an avid rock hound and jewelry maker, being a member of Waco Gem and Mineral Club. During his 40+ years of retirement Joe and Mary Ann stayed very busy enjoying traveling and cruising.He was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous brothers and sisters who were all anxiously awaiting his arrival for their grand family reunion.Joe was a wonderful and loving husband and father, he is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Ann Cotten; daughter, Cynthia Caracciolo and husband, Clement; son, Eric Cotten and wife, Emma; daughter, Martha Duncan and husband, Ted; grandchildren, Chris Burks, Teri Nouchi, Tim Nouchi; great-grandchildren, Joanne, Charles, Elizabeth, David; a host of great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fisher House at fisherhouse.org in memory of Joe.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
