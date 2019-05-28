Billie CotharnAug. 10, 1932 - May 25, 2019Billie Cotharn, of Robinson, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, at First Baptist Church of Robinson, 104 E Stegall Dr, Robinson, TX. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. There will be an opportunity for friends to view and sign the guestbook between 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.Billie was born in Levi, Texas, to Marshall and Hassie Conley Hill. In 1952, she married Kenneth Cotharn. They were married for 64 years before he preceded her in death in 2017. Billie worked as a substitute teacher for Robinson ISD for 25 years.Billie who was thought to be the best mother, mother-in-law and mammy is survived by daughters, Debbie Schwartinsky, Rhonda Gilham and husband, Mark, Lisa Fowler and husband, Gary, Kenny Beth Van Meter, and Kerry Lashombe and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Craig, Dusty, and Tyler Schwartinsky, Christopher and Cpt. Cody Gilham, Lucas and Lacee Fowler, Morgan and Madison Van Meter, Shelby, and Kendyl and Lindsey Lashombe; and nine precious great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made in Billie's name to the Praying Hands Sunday School Class, at First Baptist Church of Robinson, 104 E. Stegall Drive, Robinson, TX, 76706.Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Craig, Dusty and Tyler Schwartinsky, Christopher Gilham, and Lucas Fowler, along with Ronnie Schwartinsky. Honorary pallbearer is her grandson, Capt. Cody Gilham, who is currently serving in the US military overseas.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

