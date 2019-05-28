Billie CotharnAug. 10, 1932 - May 25, 2019Billie Cotharn, of Robinson, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, at First Baptist Church of Robinson, 104 E Stegall Dr, Robinson, TX. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. There will be an opportunity for friends to view and sign the guestbook between 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.Billie was born in Levi, Texas, to Marshall and Hassie Conley Hill. In 1952, she married Kenneth Cotharn. They were married for 64 years before he preceded her in death in 2017. Billie worked as a substitute teacher for Robinson ISD for 25 years.Billie who was thought to be the best mother, mother-in-law and mammy is survived by daughters, Debbie Schwartinsky, Rhonda Gilham and husband, Mark, Lisa Fowler and husband, Gary, Kenny Beth Van Meter, and Kerry Lashombe and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Craig, Dusty, and Tyler Schwartinsky, Christopher and Cpt. Cody Gilham, Lucas and Lacee Fowler, Morgan and Madison Van Meter, Shelby, and Kendyl and Lindsey Lashombe; and nine precious great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made in Billie's name to the Praying Hands Sunday School Class, at First Baptist Church of Robinson, 104 E. Stegall Drive, Robinson, TX, 76706.Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Craig, Dusty and Tyler Schwartinsky, Christopher Gilham, and Lucas Fowler, along with Ronnie Schwartinsky. Honorary pallbearer is her grandson, Capt. Cody Gilham, who is currently serving in the US military overseas.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.