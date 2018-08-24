Lisa Diane CortasieApril 18, 1970 - Aug. 20, 2018Lisa D. Cortasie, age 48, of Bruceville-Eddy, passed away, Monday, August 20, 2018. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, at Coryell Community Church, at 115 N. Levita Rd. in Gatesville.Lisa is survived by her husband, Sammy Cortasie; daughter, Samantha Brooks and husband, Josh; parents, Frank and Barbara Williams; in-laws, Sam and Fran Cortasie; siblings, Frank Williams Jr. and wife, Kay, Debbie McDaniel and husband, Geoff; nieces and nephews, RJ Cortasie, Kacie Mighell and husband, Ryan, Colton Williams and wife, Shelby, Kylie Williams, Ethan McDaniel, Emily McDaniel and Ryker Mighell.In Lisa's memory, please take the time to donate blood at your local blood bank.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
