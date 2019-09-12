James E. CornishJuly 8, 1948 - Sept. 4, 2019James E. Cornish, 71, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, in Killeen.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

