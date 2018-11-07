Richard Cornelius, Sr.Jan. 20, 1937 - Nov. 5, 2018Richard Melvin Cornelius, Sr., passed away, Monday, November 5, 2018, at his home.A memorial services will be held at a later date in Rochester, NY.Richard was born, January 20, 1937, in Rochester, NY, to Melvin and Irene (Rose) Cornelius. He married Hilda Ruth Hess, March 15, 1958, in Rochester, NY, and was a mechanic for Owens-Illionis Glass Manufacturing.He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda on February 11, 2016.Survivors include his children, Judy Graham and husband, Gordie, Lloyd Cornelius and wife, Kathy, Richard Cornelius Jr. and wife, Angela, Arthur "Art" Cornelius and wife, Denise, and Charles Cornelius and wife, Shannon; 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
