Willie Wayne Cormier, Jr.June 23, 1981 - Sept. 28, 2019Willie Cormier, Jr. passed away September 28, 2019. A wake/viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 4, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 700 Crowley Rd, Ft Worth, TX 76134. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 5, at Great Commission Baptist Church, 770 McCart Ave, Ft Worth, TX 76133

