Jan CormierDec 5, 1968 - Dec 2, 2019Christina Jan Cormier died Monday, December 2, 2019, in Mineral Wells, Texas.She was born December 5, 1968, in Dallas, to Jack Winston and Jan Paula Wilson Decatur. Jan's father was deceased when she was two years old. Her mother was married to Marvin Wolff when Jan was three years old. She grew up with her parents at Red Oak, Texas, until finishing the 9th grade. She then moved with her parents to the Perry, Texas area and graduated from Riesel High School in 1986.Jack Wesley and Richard Kyle Kruger were born to Jan and John Kruger. In a later marriage to Donnie Cormier, Dylan Lee Cormier was born. Dylan's brother Donald Lyn Cormier was wonderfully acquired to the family.Jan received her Registered Nursing certificate from McLennan Community College and shortly became Director of Nursing Services for several retirement facilities. She served as D.O.N at Mineral Wells until shortly before her death.Jan enjoyed reading at an early age being promoted to 2nd grade in school after being a 1st grader for only two days. She also enjoyed art and music. Jan took piano lessons and played the clarinet in public school. She loved animals and had a heart of love for people most vulnerable (those emotionally wounded or physically injured by others). She accepted people at face value, a tribute to her calling in nursing as a career.Jan was preceded in death by her father, Jack Winston Decatur; grandparents, Paul and Isobel Wilson and Jack and Roselyn Decatur; and aunt, Lynn Decatur.Jan is survived by her sons, Wesley Kruger and wife, Tammy, Kyle Kruger, Dylan Cormier and wife, Daniela, and Donald Cormier and wife, April; parents, Paula and Marvin Wolff; aunts, Denise Derry and husband, Ken, and Debbie Griffin and husband, Damon; step-sister, Lori Letney and husband, Greg; step-brother, Barry Wolff and wife, Julie; fiance, Ronny Shelley; grandchildren, Lexi Gates, Emmalyn Wylie and Sean and Brianna Cormier; and several cousins.A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church, 3206 Old Marlin Rd. Waco, TX 76705, with Pastor James Berger officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lupus Foundation of America or Evergreen Baptist Church.
