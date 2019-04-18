Terrence CorleyJune 4, 1936 - March 29, 2019Terry Corley, 82, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Waco, Texas after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A Memorial Mass was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at St. Mary Church of the Assumption, 1401 Washington Ave, Waco, Texas, with The Rev. Joseph F. Geleney, Jr. officiating. A second Memorial Mass will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eureka, Missouri. Burial will be held in St. Louis, Missouri at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

