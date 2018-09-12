Lucille S. CordellNov. 27, 1922 - Sep. 10, 2018Mrs. Lucille S. Cordell, 95, of Waco passed away Monday, September 10, 2018. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Ernie Christie and Bobby Wheat officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Garden of Memory Cemetery in Hillsboro, Texas. Visitation will be at OakCrest Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 5 to 7 p.m.Lucille was born November 27, 1922 in Irene, Texas. She was the oldest of three children born to Albert H. and Annie (Krause) Schronk. She grew up in the Brandon Community. She married the love of her life, Ralph Cordell on March 8, 1941 in Hillsboro, Texas. Lucille was a faithful member of the Lakeshore Church of Christ in Waco, Texas.Lucille was active in the farming operation with her husband. She also worked for the Texas Department of Agriculture as an enumerator for 22 years.Lucille's greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with each and every member. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, decorating, quilting, painting, gardening and entertaining.Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her youngest sister, Myrtle Brunton.She is survived by her children; daughters, Shelly Medley and husband, Chris of Searcy, Arkansas, and Brenda Williford and husband, Ted of Waco, Texas; son, Allen Cordell and wife, Ginger of Hillsboro, Texas; grandchildren, Melanie Simons and husband, Len of China Spring, Texas; Ralph A. Cordell, Jr. and wife, Amber of Hillsboro, Texas; Jennifer Kidd and husband, Nathan of China Spring, Texas; Jeff Williford and wife, Kim of Lindsey, Texas; Joshua Medley and wife, Amanda of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and Zachary Medley of Searcy, Arkansas. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Opal Daniels and husband, Alton; sister-in-law, Cecil Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Photos from Saturday's memorial service in Washington, D.C., and Sunday's funeral and burial at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.