Mike CooperOctober 11, 1955 - January 31, 2019Mike Cooper, 63, of Waco, passed away, Thursday, January 31, 2019. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 4, 2019 at Crestview Church of Christ. A visitation with the family will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

