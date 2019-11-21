Lizzie B. CooperNov. 5, 1936 - Nov. 18, 2019Lizzie B. Johnson Cooper, 83, a 50 year resident of Midland passed away November 18, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, at Pleasant Grove B.C. in Gholson. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
