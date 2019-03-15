Kenny CooperJun 20, 1962 - Mar 13, 2019Kenny Ray Cooper passed peacefully with each of his children, two daughter in laws, and friend and brother by his side in the comfort of his home on Saturday March 13, 2019.Services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, at the funeral home."Coop", as he was often called was born June 20, 1962, in Whitley County Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky, to Charles Richard and Shirley Anne (Baird) Cooper.With 56 years of life he worked as a master mechanic for 25years. All that knew him agreed there was never anything he couldn't fix.He is survived by his four children, Minerva Atkins and husband, Robert, Edgar Quiroz and wife, Francis, Charles Cooper, and wife, Veronica and Jasmine Kumaraswamy and husband Rajendran; father, Charles Cooper; sister, Lora Cooper; and brother-in law and friend, Juan Bueno. His life was filled with love and family and he is also survived by 13 adoring grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces.He will forever be loved and carried in our hearts and memories."We love you dad forever you'll always be our Superman".Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
