Donnie Audrey CooperOctober 25, 1917 - October 19, 2019Donnie Audrey Kite Cooper, six days shy of 102, passed peacefully in her sleep into the arms of Jesus early Saturday, October 19, 2019. She will be buried alongside her husband in Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Waco, with Pastors Matt Snowden and Randall Perry officiating.Donnie was born on October 25, 1917 in Harmon County near Hollis, Oklahoma to Cora Edes and Alvin A. Kite. She was the oldest of eight children. Donnie was very active in the local 4-H Club where competition and teamwork developed the Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. She said it would be hard to overstate the significant role this organization played in her life where she competed in vocal music, dramatic reading, art, and sewing.When she was 13, an itinerate pastor came to speak at her church, and in response to the invitation, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord. She was baptized later in the First Baptist Church of Hollis. This decision shaped her life and her family forever.Donnie graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Oklahoma A&M (OSU) in May 1941 with a B.S. degree in Home Economics. As a student, she was active in the Baptist Student Union and it was there that she met and fell in love with Victor K. Cooper, from Hobart, Oklahoma. They were married on October 4, 1942, two weeks after Victor was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon Victor's return from the war in 1945, they spent the next 30 years living in Ft. Worth, Springfield, Missouri, Miami, Oklahoma, Waco, Austin, and Dallas where he served as Minister of Education in Baptist churches. Donnie was his faithful and dedicated partner. A talented artist, she enjoyed presenting "chalk talks" where she would tell a Bible story and illustrate it with colorful chalk drawings. During these years her four children were born; Marilyn, Randy, Kenny and Sarah.Upon retirement, they returned to Waco and volunteered to work in the library at First Baptist Church, documenting the church's historic relationship with Baylor and the city of Waco. Donnie's beautiful handwriting was on display in the notes she wrote to contributors. In 1999, Donnie and Victor were honored by First Baptist as Senior Adult Couple of the Year.Family, art, and creativity were Donnie's passions. She blossomed as a member of the Central Texas Watercolor Society, and her family is grateful for the legacy of her paintings. They serve as reminders that she loved the beauty she observed in nature. She had a lively sense of humor and always greeted friends and family with a smile and an encouraging word. She defined grace, class, and kindness in her life, and lived her faith in word and deed.Donnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor, in 2013; son, Randall "Randy" and wife, Carla Francis Cooper; and five brothers, Edes, Hardy, Kelsey, Garland and Dale Kite.Survivors include three children and spouses, Marilyn and Roland Eichelberger of Waco, Sarah and Ray Campbell of Arlington, and Ken and Debbie Cooper of Waco; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Oneta Smith and Gale Wright; sisters-in-law, Peggy Kite and Floydene Kite; and a large extended family.Pallbearers are Donnie's seven grandsons; Jason, Weston, Cameron, and Collin Cooper; Ben, Logan, and Cullen Reavis.Her family is grateful to Providence Place, the staff and residents of St. Elizabeth and St. Catherine's nursing center for their care. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Waco Foundation, 500 Webster, Waco, TX. You may sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
