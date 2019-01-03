Don Allen CooperMay 1, 1951 - Dec. 31, 2018Don Allen Cooper transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, December 31, 2018. In honoring his request, no services will be held.He was preceded in death by his son, Don Cooper II.Don leaves behind to cherish his memory his beautiful wife, Ada Cooper; his children, Dionne (Jamil) Garner, Terrance (Shoki) Hubby, RaShanda (Andrew) Daniels, Ronald Robinson; sisters, Linda (Willie) Williams, Sharon (Preston) Kay, Janice Moore; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless other relatives and friends.The family would like to say a special thank you to Texas Home Health Hospice for providing great care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Mrs. Ada we are so sorry for your loss. We will keep you and you family in our prayers. Darrell Davis and Family

