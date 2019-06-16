Dewey CooperAug. 28, 1940 - June 14, 2019Dewey Wayne Cooper, 78, of Waco, passed away June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park with Larry Holden officiating.Pallbearers are his grandsons.Dewey was born August 28, 1940 in Sudan, Texas the son of Lemuel Cooper and Mary Cooper Stapleton. He attended Connally High School upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Army. Dewey owned C + C Hardware and went on to receive his Masters Degree in Education. He was a professor at TSTC and MCC until his retirement.Dewey loved his children and grandchildren. Survivors include a wife, Mary of 57 years; sons, Mark Cooper and wife, Stacie, and Brent Cooper; daughter, Melissa Morgan and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Matthew Morgan, Meredith Morgan, Justin Webster, Bobby Morgan, Maryann Morgan, Kyle Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Kate Cooper, Grant Cooper, Macy Ledesma, andJose Ledesma; great-grandchildren, Noah, Bethany, and Axel Ledesma. Mary and family would like to thank Scott & White Hospice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
