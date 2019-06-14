Craig Alan CooperMarch 3, 1951 - June 7, 2019Craig Alan Cooper, age 68, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in Katy, Texas. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at Oakwood Cemetery with The Rev. Roger West officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.